GER vs PHI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match, February 24, 11:30 AM IST

GER vs PHI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Germany and Philippines:

Germany will fight against the Philippines in their last match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022. The 7th Place Playoff game will be conducted at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 24, Thursday.

Both Germany and the Philippines struggled in the competition. The two teams are yet to score their first victory as they have lost all four games. After losing all three league games, Germany finished at the last place in Group B standings while the Philippines occupied the rock bottom position in the Group A points table.

Germany were up against Canada in the 5th place semi-final. The match saw the team losing by six wickets as Germany could score only 132 runs. On the other hand, the Philippines were defeated by Bahrain in the seventh place semi-final.

Ahead of the match between Germany and the Philippines; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs PHI Telecast

GER vs PHI match will not telecast in India.

GER vs PHI Live Streaming

Germany vs Philippines game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

GER vs PHI Match Details

Germany vs Philippines contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 11:30 AM IST on February 24, Thursday.

GER vs PHI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Daniel Smith

Vice-Captain- Faisal Bin Mubashar

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs PHI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Michael Richardson

Batters: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Jordan Alegre, Muzammil Shahzad, Faisal Bin Mubashar

All-rounders: Justin Bord, Daniel Smith

Bowlers: Muslim Yar Ashraf, Venkatraman Ganesan, Huzaifa Mohammed Akram, Richard Goodwin

GER vs PHI Probable XIs:

Germany: Michael Richardson, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Talha Khan, Shoaib Azam Khan, Venkatraman Ganesan, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Fayaz Khan Nasser, Justin Bord, Dieter Klein, Dylan Alexander Blignaut

Philippines: Daniel Smith, Henry Tyler, Vimal Kumar, Machanda Biddappa, Jordan Alegre, Muzammil Shahzad, Vaibhav Purohit, Huzaifa Mohammed Akram, Richard Goodwin, Gurbhupinder Singh, Henryford Ahuja

