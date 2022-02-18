Germany vs Bahrain Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match, February 18, 03:30 PM IST

GER vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A 2022 match between Germany and Bahrain: Germany and Bahrain will commence the ICC Men’s World Cup Qualifier 2022 with an encounter against each other at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 03:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

Germany are a strong team on paper and they have a high chance of starting the T20 tournament with a victory. The group B team last played in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in October last year. They finished second in the group stage after winning and losing three games each.

On the other hand, Bahrain last played in the T20 Qualifiers. They delivered a statement performance in the tournament by winning three of their four games. The team finished at the top. They will hope to play with the same spirit to advance to the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the match between Germany and Bahrain; here is everything you need to know:

GER vs BAH Telecast

GER vs BAH match will not be telecasted in India.

GER vs BAH Live Streaming

Germany vs Bahrain game will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

GER vs BAH Match Details

Germany vs Bahrain contest will be played at the AI Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), AI Amerat at 03:30 PM IST on February 18, Friday.

GER vs BAH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Prashanth Kurup

Vice-Captain- Fayaz Khan Nasseri

Suggested Playing XI for GER vs BAH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Michael Richardson

Batters: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Prashanth Kurup, Fiaz Ahmed

All-rounders: Venkatraman Ganesan, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Imran Javed

Bowlers: Fayaz Khan Nasseri, Waseeq Ahmed, Shahid Mahmood

GER vs BAH Probable XIs:

Germany: Michael Richardson, Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Faisal Bin Mubashar, Justin Bord, Ghulam Rasul Ahmadi, Vishnu Elam Bharathi, Venkatraman Ganesan, Dylan Alexander Blignaut, Muslim Yar Ashraf, Fayaz Khan Nasseri

Bahrain: Prashanth Kurup, Fiaz Ahmed, Muhammad Younis, Haider Ali Butt, David Mathiaas, Imran Javed, Sarfraz Ali, Shahid Mahmood, Umer Toor, Shahi Fahim, Waseeq Ahmed

