'Get a Quitter Tattoo on Forehead': PBKS Youngsters' Coach Recalls When His Student Decided to Quit Cricket

‘Get a Quitter Tattoo on Forehead’: PBKS Youngsters’ Coach Recalls When His Student Decided to Quit CricketPunjab Kings (PBKS) went off to a great start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Under the leadership of Mayank Agarwal, the team defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening tie. They lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next game but soon make a strong comeback and thumped defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be placed in the top half of the points table.

The PBKS squad is laced with some quality uncapped youngsters. One of them is Vaibhav Arora who grabbed the limelight with the most economical figures – 2 for 21 in four overs – in the previous encounter against CSK.

Experts and fans heaped huge praise on the 24-year-old who produced a stellar show on his IPL debut. Meanwhile, his personal coach Ravi Verma revealed that there was a time when Arora had almost made up his mind to quit cricket.

As reported by The Indian Express, during a game in 2018, a total of seven catches were dropped off Arora’s bowling which had left the right-arm quick dejected.

“Sir koi bhi private naukari dekh lo, cricket ab nahi ho sakta (Sir please look for a private job, I am done with cricket),” Verma recalled Arora’s words.

“I told him to get a ‘Quitter’ tattoo on his forehead and never call me again,” he further stated.

After listening to his coach’s words, Arora pushed himself harder and eventually made it to Ranji Trophy in the 2019-20 season. He made his First-class debut against Saurashtra in Dharamsala and paved his way into Punjab’s List A and T20 teams later that year.

In IPL 2022, PBKS signed him as a net bowler as his friend and now teammate Arshdeep Singh helped him a lot.

“Those 80 days with the Punjab Kings gave me an enormous amount of confidence. It took my bowling to the next level. I was bowling to KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, and Mayank Agarwal in the nets. It took the fear factor away from me," Arora said.

“After our first net session in Dubai, Rahul bhai asked me where I play from and said you would play in IPL soon. Anil sir also came to me once and asked a similar question; he said I have got the potential and told me to keep working hard,” he added.

