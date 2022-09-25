'Get Him Married': Shikhar Dhawan Shares Hilarious Reel Featuring Ravindra Jadeja

Shikhar Dhawan an absolute entertainer, whether it’s with his flamboyant batting or his social media antics.

On Saturday, Dhawan was back with a rib-tickling video that he posted on his Instagram handle, and this time he had India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja giving him company.

In the hilarious reel, Dhawan can be seen going bonkers and dancing in ecstasy with Jadeja calmly sitting on his bed, lip-synching to the famous Bollywood dialogue “Iski shaadi karwa dijiye, zimmedari ayegi to sudhar jayeja. (Get him married, responsibilities will improve him)”

Dhawan cleverly used his response to the dialogue as his caption. “Nahi nahi, abhi nahi thoda karo intezaar (Not yet, let’s wait for some more time) he wrote in the caption.

The amusing video has gone viral and garnered over on million likes on Instagram. Not just the fans, but even the duo’s Indian teammates were in splits and reacted to Dhawan’s post.

Indian cricketers like Suryakumar Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed could not resist from posting laughing emojis in the comments.

The video seemingly was shot at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where Ravindra Jadeja is undergoing rehabilitation for an injury that he endured in the recently concluded Asia Cup.

Both the players are not part of India’s squad for the ongoing T20I series against Australia. While Jadeja’s absence is quite obvious, Dhawan was not picked in the T20I side as he hasn’t been in the scheme of things in the shortest format of the game.

However, Gabbar, as he is popularly known, is expected to be back for the ODI series against South Africa and will also be the captain of the side as Rohit Sharma will be rested for the 50-over format.

India severely missed the services of Jadeja in the Asia Cup where they were knocked out in the Super 4 stage and has also been ruled out of the T20 World Cup as well

