'Get me a Hairdresser First' - Axar Patel Can't Stop Laughing After Meeting DC Teammates | Watch Video

he Axar Patel looked in high spirits as he recovered from coronavirus and met his Delhi Capitals teammates after spending some time isolating in a medical facility. Axar has missed the opening few matches of the ongoing IPL 2021 after being infected with the deadly COVID-19.

However, the allrounder, who helped his team reach a maiden IPL final last season, has now fully recovered and also underwent his first training session on Thursday. In a video shared by DC, Axar can be seen joking around with Ishant Sharma as he greets other DC staff members.

“Leave video, get me to a barber first!” says Axar in the video.

Ishant kept pulling Axar’s leg for greeting him as he had just been declared player of the series. “He’s hugging like we have met after so long. Acting like he’s just been announced man of the series,” said Ishant.

Axar checked in the team hotel late March after testing negative for the virus. However, on April 3, DC put out a statement saying the India cricketer is covid positive after undergoing a second round of testing.

The franchise had to rope in Shams Mulani as a like-for-like short-term covid replacement for Axar. They have started the season on a strong note winning three of their four matches so far that includes victories over Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings.

Their only defeat so far has come against Rajasthan Royals. Rishabh Pant is leading the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who was ruled out of the entire season due to a shoulder injury.

Last year, DC produced their best ever season, making the cut for the summit clash for the first time. In the final though, they lost to MI, finishing as runners-up.

