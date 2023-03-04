'Get Well Soon From What?': Deandra Dottin Reacts After Being Ruled Out of WPL 2023

Ace West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin reacted on Twitter after getting ruled out of inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League. Dottin, who was signed by Gujarat Giants for INR 60 Lakh, was replaced by Australian pace bowler Kim Garth.

The most expensive franchise of WPL 2023 has had to call for a replacement player just before the start of the inaugural edition where they face Mumbai Indians in the opening clash.

ALSO READ | ‘Every Time we Play in India, Focus is Only on the Pitch’: Rohit Sharma Slams Critics After Defeat in Indore Test

“Ace West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin is recovering from a medical situation and has been replaced by Australian pace bowler Kim Garth. The Adani Gujarat Giants wish Deandra a speedy recovery, and welcome the talented Kim Garth,” Gujarat Giants said in a statement ahead of their first game in the league.

Meanwhile, Dottin sparked a controversy with an Instagram story where he replied to a fan and wrote, “Get well soon from what if I may ask?”

She further wrote on Twitter that she is recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing.

“I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl," she wrote.

I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I’m recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you 🙏🏾 #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl— Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 4, 2023

I leave that in God’s hands cause he don’t sleep. #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) March 3, 2023

Dottin announced her retirement from international cricket last year via Twitter, citing reservations with the team environment as the reason behind her snap decision.

The 31-year-old is calling it quits after amassing 6,424 runs and scalping 134 wickets for West Indies from 269 appearances across the two white-ball formats.

Meanwhile, Dottin’s replacement Garth started her international career in 2010 and has represented Australia in 36 T20Is and 54 T20Is. She is a right-arm medium-pace bowler and a right-hand batter. She has taken 23 wickets in her 36 ODIs and has an average of 36.39. She has also taken 43 wickets in 54 T20I matches and has an economy rate of 5.92.

Get the latest Cricket News here