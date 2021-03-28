Get Well Soon Little Master: Viv Richards Wishes for Sachin Tendulkar's Speedy Recovery

After Sachin Tendulkar tested positive for Covid-19, wishes from former and current cricketers have poured in. The latest addition to the list is former West Indies batsman Viv Richards. He took to Twitter wished for Tendulkar’s speedy recovery.

“Wishing well and a very speedy recovery to my man @sachin_rt. Get well soon little master. You have prayers of billions around the world,” he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, after testing positive, Tendulkar had tweeted, “I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I’ve tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative,” his tweet read.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all necessary protocols as advised by my doctors,” he added.

After Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, who too was part of the India Legends team for the Road Safety World Series, has tested positive for COVID-19. Yusuf took to Twitter to make the announcement.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required,” he said.

Both Tendulkar and Yusuf were a part of the winning India Legends team.

During the Road Safety Series, Tendulkar had also uploaded a video where he pranks the medical staff taking his Covid-19 test. In the post, he went on to say that he had undertaken 277 tests, while had played 200 Tests for India.

In the final of the Road Safety World Series, an all-round show by Yusuf Pathan helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs. Put in to bat first, India made 181 for 4 with Yusuf smashing an unbeaten 62 off 36 and Yuvraj making 60 off 41.