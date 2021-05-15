'Get Your Superpowers Upgraded' - Shubman Gill Gets Vaccinated Against COVID-19

India and Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill joined the list of players to get vaccinated ahead of the tour of England. “Get your superpowers upgraded as soon as you are able to. Massive shoutout to all the doctors and frontline workers for putting in all the effort,” Gill posted on Twitter.

Gill, 21, has played seven Tests for India having made his debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne last December. Gill made a crucial 91 on the final day of the final Test against Australia in Brisbane, setting up India’s victory chasing over 300.

Gill is part of the 20 member squad to be picked for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18, and the five Test series against England that follows.

Gill has so far scored 378 runs at an average of 34.36 in Test cricket. This will be his first Test series in England. KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma are the other specialist openers in the squad.

Gill joins the list of Indian cricketers to receive their first shots of vaccines before the tour of England. India captain Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane are others to have received their vaccines.

India’s Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance)

