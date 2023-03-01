'Gets Kohli Out, Saves Rohit': Fans Lash Out at Nitin Menon, Accuse Umpire for Being 'Biased'

The ongoing Indore Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is not only testing the Indian batters but also the umpires officiating in the game, especially Nitin Menon. Usually, Nitin is praised for his calls, even in the toughest of situations. But Wednesday morning turned out to be a bit different. Right from the start of play at the Holkar Stadium, Nitin made multiple wrong decisions, that too, in quick succession.

Nitin Menon’s wrong judgments let Rohit Sharma twice in the opening over. The Indian captain nicked the very first ball and was caught behind but Nitin was unmoved. A couple of deliveries later, Starc had trapped in front but there was no reaction from the umpire to the Aussie appeal. The visitors opted not to opt for the DRS, only to find that Rohit was out on both occasions.

But not every time Menon made wrong calls. He was spot on at ruling Virat Kohli out. The former India captain looked to flick the ball but was caught in front of the stumps. He reviewed the decision only to waste a DRS.

Despite making the right call, Menon had to face the wrath of angry Indian fans. Netizens bombarded memes, taking a shot at the umpire for his attempts to ‘save’ Rohit and ‘biased’ treatment towards Kohli.

Here’re the reactions

Nitin MenonWhen Kohli When Rohitis batter is batter pic.twitter.com/fV3nX6QzgQ — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) March 1, 2023

Nitin Menon:Makes wrong Makes wrongdecision to decision toget Kohli out save Rohit pic.twitter.com/IdyUERq8nW — B` (@Bishh04) March 1, 2023

Nitin Menon when Kohli plays vs when Rohit plays. #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/OYXhzvj4WU— Kohlified. (@123perthclassic) March 1, 2023

Petition for Nitin Menon to Sack from umpire. pic.twitter.com/ZH2MlTFxyS— Lokesh Saini (@LokeshVirat18K) February 18, 2023

Nitin Menon already practicing for Mumbai Indians for IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/GuLzLZCk3I— Swara🍃 (@SwaraMSDian) March 1, 2023

Nitin Menon if Kohli hits a 4: pic.twitter.com/bGoEzT1bOj— Hasanmuki (@haage_sumane) March 1, 2023

1 like = 1 slap for Nitin Menon pic.twitter.com/nD8NTWxqZH— Gautam (@IndiaTweetrian) March 1, 2023

Virat Kohli on strike. Nitin Menon : pic.twitter.com/gLZZAgOaFY— Un-Lucky (@Luckyytweets) March 1, 2023

Exploiting the favourable conditions, left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemman picked up his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia skittled India out for a paltry 109 on day one of the third Test here on Wednesday.

India’s aggressive approach on a track offering vicious turn backfired as they capitulated in just 33.2 overs after opting to bat.

Like the last two Tests, the pitch was expected to offer plenty of turn but the ball turning square in the first hour of play and the odd one keeping low came as a slight surprise.

