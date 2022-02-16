'Getting Dropped From The Team Forced me to Relearn': India Batting Legend Reveals How he Changed his Fortunes in ODIs

Having been dropped from the one-day team in 1998 forced India batting legend Rahul Dravid to return to the drawing board and plug the gaps to make himself a better white-ball cricketer. Dravid went on to score over 10,000 runs during his ODI career including 12 centuries and 83 fifties.

“…getting dropped from the one-day team in 1998 forced me to introspect, recalibrate and relearn," Dravid was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express as telling Dr Vivek Mansingh for his book Meaningful Success.

Also Read: Dhawan Set to be Named Punjab Kings Captain

“I was out of the one-day team for a year, during which I spent a massive amount of time developing new skills and adapting my game for the one-day arena. It took a lot, beginning with a deeper awareness of the finer aspects of what I lacked and, subsequently, the hard work to improve," he added.

Dravid played 344 ODIs between 1996 and 2011 and the reason behind that was his tendency to learn from his mistakes and make it a point to never repeat them.

“I was able to play ten years of one-day cricket after that and score over 10,000 runs in over 300 one-day matches. John Wright noted that: ‘He never made the same mistake twice. He learnt hugely in one-day cricket-which probably was an area he had to work at a little bit more than others. He had been dropped from the Indian one-day team and then went on to come back and have a very good World Cup (in 2003)," Dravid said.

Following his retirement from international cricket, Dravid took to coaching and guided India’s U19 World Cup team to title win in 2018. Besides, that, he coached various India A squads for home and away tours.

Later, he joined the National Cricket Academy as its Director and last year, took over as the head coach of the Indian senior cricket team.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here