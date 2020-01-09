Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Match 5: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Pune MCAS

11 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Match 6: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Pune MCAS

12 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Getting Younger by the Day, Would Love to Carry On as Long as Possible: Chris Gayle

Having taken a break from the game towards the end of 2019, the Jamaican is back in action with the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

PTI |January 9, 2020, 7:12 PM IST
Getting Younger by the Day, Would Love to Carry On as Long as Possible: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle has said he would "love to carry on as long as possible" in competitive cricket as he is still passionate about the game.

Having taken a break from the game towards the end of 2019, the Jamaican is back in action with the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League.

"A lot of people still want (to) see Chris Gayle out there in the middle. I still have that love for the game and that passion for the game as well. And I would love to carry on as long as possible," Gayle said during a media interaction here.

The 40-year-old swashbuckler added, "Even in franchise cricket I am still playing a few games here and there around the globe because I still feel I have a lot to offer.

"The body is feeling good. And I am sure I am getting younger as days go on."

The veteran opener was not part of the West Indies team for the India tour last December, having opted out to use the time to "reflect" on his future in international cricket.

When asked how long he would like to continue, Gayle, on a lighter note, said, "Forty-five is a good number. Yeah, we can target 45. Let's target 45, that's a good number."

Gayle last played a Test match in 2014, and is not playing the ongoing home series against Ireland, but remains part of their T20 plans in a T20 World Cup year.

chris gayleT20 Cricketwest indies cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more