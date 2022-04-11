GG vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Spice Isle T10 2022, April 11, 9:15 PM IST

GG vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Ginger Generals and Bay Leaf Blasters: The reverse clash between Ginger Generals and Bat Leaf Blasters will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in St George’s on Monday at the Spice Isle T10 2022. The previous encounter between the two sides saw Blasters emerging as the winner by seven wickets.

Batting first, Ginger Generals scored 134 runs in 20 overs. Roland Cato was the top run-scorer with 66 runs while Johann Jeremiah also contributed 50 runs to the scoreboard. Chasing the total, Bay Leaf Blasters chased the total within nine overs. Kavem Hodge led the chase for his team with a splendid knock of 62 runs.

Blasters are currently the best team in the T10 competition. They have won four out of five league matches to sit at the top.

Ginger Generals have won two games in the tournament so far while losing as many.

Ahead of the match between Ginger Generals and Bay Leaf Blasters; here is everything you need to know:

GG vs BLB Telecast

Ginger Generals vs Bay Leaf Blasters game will not be telecast in India.

GG vs BLB Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GG vs BLB Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 9:15 pm IST on April 11, Monday.

GG vs BLB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kavem Hodge

Vice-Captain: Devon Smith

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs BLB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Denis Smith

Batters: Devon Smith, Kimani Melius, Roland Cato

All-rounders: Charles Reynold, Johann Jeremiah, Kavem Hodge, Mcdonald Daniel

Bowlers: Nelon Pascal, Richard Rogers, Shermon Lewis

GG vs BLB Probable XIs

Ginger Generals: Edward Larry, Johann Jeremiah, Samuel Charles (wk), Roland Cato (c), George Keone, Lindon Mason, Kimo Peters, Gilon Tyson, Kimani Melius, Mcdonald Daniel, Charles Reynold

Bay Leaf Blasters: Nelon Pascal, Alvin Ramnauth, Denis Smith (wk), Devon Smith (c), Nickozi St.Hillaire, Kavem Hodge, Amikel Dubissette, Sherman Lewis, Richard Rogers, Clint Croney, Jerlani Robinson

