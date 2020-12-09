GG vs DV Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

The upcoming match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 has the Galle Gladiators taking on Dambulla Viiking, on Wednesday, December 9, at the Mahinda International Stadium in Hambantota. The LPL 2020 game between Jaffna Stallions and Dambulla Viiking is scheduled to start at 8:00pm IST.

The Gladiators registered the first win of the season after five consecutive defeats on Monday as Mohammad Amir ripped through Colombo Kings line-up with a five-wicket haul. They had an underwhelming tournament so far, but with the recent win, they will look to continue their surge for a spot in the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Dambulla Viiking are on a roll in the tournament with three back-to-back wins. They have won four out of six games played so far and have nine points to their name. They share the same points with table leaders Jaffna Stallions and are almost assured of a berth in the semi-finals.

In the previous match between the two, the Viiking won by nine runs.

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking: Broadcast Details

Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking:

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking: Match Details

December 9 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking:

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking Captain: Danushka Gunathilaka

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking vice-captain: Samit Patel

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking batsmen: Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking all-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Danushka Gunathilaka

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking bowlers: Mohd Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line-up vs Dambulla Viiking: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohd Amir, Akila Dhananjaya, Nuwan Thushara

GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha

