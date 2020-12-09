GG vs DV Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
GG vs DV Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The upcoming match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 has the Galle Gladiators taking on Dambulla Viiking, on Wednesday, December 9, at the Mahinda International Stadium in Hambantota. The LPL 2020 game between Jaffna Stallions and Dambulla Viiking is scheduled to start at 8:00pm IST.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
The upcoming match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020 has the Galle Gladiators taking on Dambulla Viiking, on Wednesday, December 9, at the Mahinda International Stadium in Hambantota. The LPL 2020 game between Jaffna Stallions and Dambulla Viiking is scheduled to start at 8:00pm IST.
The Gladiators registered the first win of the season after five consecutive defeats on Monday as Mohammad Amir ripped through Colombo Kings line-up with a five-wicket haul. They had an underwhelming tournament so far, but with the recent win, they will look to continue their surge for a spot in the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Dambulla Viiking are on a roll in the tournament with three back-to-back wins. They have won four out of six games played so far and have nine points to their name. They share the same points with table leaders Jaffna Stallions and are almost assured of a berth in the semi-finals.
In the previous match between the two, the Viiking won by nine runs.
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking: Broadcast Details
Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking:
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking: Match Details
December 9 - 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Hambantota.
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking:
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking Captain: Danushka Gunathilaka
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking vice-captain: Samit Patel
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking batsmen: Angelo Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking all-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Samit Patel, Danushka Gunathilaka
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Dambulla Viiking bowlers: Mohd Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Malinda Pushpakumara, Anwar Ali
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line-up vs Dambulla Viiking: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohd Amir, Akila Dhananjaya, Nuwan Thushara
GG vs DV Lanka Premier League 2020, Dambulla Viiking probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Niroshan Dickwella, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Perera, Samit Patel, Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari, Anwar Ali, Malinda Pushpakumara, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha
Summary: GG vs DV Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GG vs DV Dream11 Best Picks / GG vs DV Dream11 Captain / GG vs DV Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking