GG vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for the Saurashtra T20 2022 match, June 11, 07:00 PM IST

GG vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Saurashtra T20 2022 match between Gohilwad Gladiators and Halar Heroes: In the final match of the Saurashtra T20 2022, Gohilwad Gladiators will showcase their full power against Halar Heroes. The two teams experienced similar rides during the league stage and are expected to put up a good fight to lift the T20 trophy.

Gohilwad Gladiators finished at the top of the points table with six points from three wins and one loss. Gladiators made a rollicking start to the series by winning their first three games. However, Halar Heroes put a break on their winning streak as they defeated Gladiators in their last league game by two wickets.

Halar Heroes also have the same number of wins as Gladiators in the league round. Their only loss in the competition came against Zalawad Royals by 54 runs. They will come into the final as favorites due to their last win against Gladiators. Heroes comfortably chased the target of 122 runs to end the league round on a winning note.

Ahead of the match between Gohilwad Gladiators and Halar Heroes, here is everything you need to know:

GG vs HH Telecast

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes game will not be telecast in India.

GG vs HH Live Streaming

The Saurashtra T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GG vs HH Match Details

GG vs HH match will be conducted at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium at 07:00 PM IST on June 11, Saturday.

GG vs HH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sunil Yadav

Vice-Captain – Jaydev Unadkat

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs HH Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel

Batters: Navneet Vora, Hitendra Jadeja, Vishvaraj Jadeja

All-rounders: Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldeep Raval, Prerak Mankad

Bowlers: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Sunil Yadav, Shaurya Sanandia

GG vs HH Probable XIs:

Gohilwad Gladiators: Shaurya Sanandia, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Nihar Vaghela (wk), Prerak Mankad, Fenil Soni, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Yuvraj Chudasama, Aum Kanabar, Kuldeep Raval, Raxit Mehta, Jyot Chhaya

Halar Heroes: Pranav Nandha, Arpit Vasavada (c), Kishan Parmar, Chirag Sisodiya, Snell Patel (wk), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Sunil Yadav, Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Kunal Karamchandani

