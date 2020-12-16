- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
GG vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Jaffna Stallions (JS), Final | Galle Gladiators will be up against Jaffna Stallions in the final match of the Lanka Premier League 2020 on December 16. The Lanka Premier League 2020 Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions final will be hosted at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. In the semi-finals, Galle Gladiators defeated Colombo Kings by two wickets while Jaffna Stallions beat Dambulla Vikings 37 runs.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
The Lanka Premier League 2020 started on November 26 and a total of 24 matches including two semi-finals and the final have been played in the league. The final match of Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions will commence from 7:00 PM IST.
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Broadcast Details
LPL 2020 Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions final will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Live Score / Scorecard
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Details
December 16 – 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions:
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Thisara Perera
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Azam Khan, Johnson Charles
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Shoiab Malik, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (VC), Wanindu Hasaranga (C)
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Duanne Olivier, Dhananjaya Lakshan Mohammad Amir
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (c), Azam Khan (wk), Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Mohammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Duanne Olivier, Usman Shinwari
Summary: GG vs JS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GG vs JS Dream11 Best Picks / GG vs JS Dream11 Captain / GG vs JS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking