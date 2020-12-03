- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
GG vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
GG vs JS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GG vs JS Dream11 Best Picks / GG vs JS Dream11 Captain / GG vs JS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Jaffna Stallions are on top of their game as they have won all three matches that they have played in the Lanka Premier League 2020. The team are currently leading the point table with a total of six points. Galle Gladiators, on the contrary, have been totally out of form till in the tournament. The team have not won a single match till now and are placed at the last spot of the table with zero points.
Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions outing is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The match will commence from 3:30 pm IST.
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Broadcast Details
Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Live Score / Scorecard
https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Details
December 3 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Captain: Thisara Perera
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Azam Khan
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Duane Olivier, Usman Shinwari, Mohamed Shiraz
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Danushka Gunathilaka (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Waqas Maqsood
GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Tom Moores (wk), Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), Duane Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6047
|275
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking