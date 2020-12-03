GG vs JS Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GG vs JS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GG vs JS Dream11 Best Picks / GG vs JS Dream11 Captain / GG vs JS Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online CRICKET Tips and more

Jaffna Stallions are on top of their game as they have won all three matches that they have played in the Lanka Premier League 2020. The team are currently leading the point table with a total of six points. Galle Gladiators, on the contrary, have been totally out of form till in the tournament. The team have not won a single match till now and are placed at the last spot of the table with zero points.

Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions outing is scheduled for Thursday, December 3 at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota. The match will commence from 3:30 pm IST.

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Broadcast Details

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions match will be telecasted on Sony Six channel in India.

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Live Score / Scorecard

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions: Match Details

December 3 – 3:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020 Dream11 team for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Captain: Thisara Perera

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions batsmen: Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Danushka Gunathilaka, Hazratullah Zazai

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions all-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Dream11 prediction for Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions bowlers: Duane Olivier, Usman Shinwari, Mohamed Shiraz

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Galle Gladiators probable line up vs Jaffna Stallions: Danushka Gunathilaka (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Azam Khan (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Milinda Siriwardana, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mohamed Shiraz, Mohammad Amir, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Waqas Maqsood

GG vs JS Lanka Premier League 2020, Jaffna Stallions probable line up vs Galle Gladiators: Tom Moores (wk), Minod Bhanuka, Avishka Fernando, Shoiab Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera (c), Duane Olivier, Wanindu Hasaranga, Usman Shinwari, Chaturanga de Silva, Suranga Lakmal