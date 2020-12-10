- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
GG vs KT Dream11 Predictions, Lanka Premier League, Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Tuskers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
The 19th match of the Lanka Premier League will be played between Galle Gladiators and Kandy Tuskers on December 10 at 07:30 pm IST. The two teams lie at the bottom of the LPL 2020 points table. While GG have won just one out of seven matches, KT has fared a bit better with two wins in seven matches. The last time the two teams faced each other, it was KT who came out on top by a margin of 25 runs. KT got only their second victory of the tournament on Wednesday against Jaffna Stallions and will look to carry their newly found form into the upcoming match against GG. GG certainly have their task cut out here.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 10, 2020, 1:38 PM IST
All matches of the Lanka Premier League can be watched on Sony Six channel in India.
GG vs KT Lanka Premier League, Galle Gladiators probable playing 11 against Kandy Tuskers: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan (WK), Chadwick Walton, Shehan Jayasuriya, Sahan Arachchige, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohammad Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Thushara
GG vs KT Lanka Premier League, Kandy Tuskers probable playing 11 against Galle Gladiators: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Brendan Taylor, Asela Gunaratne, Irfan Pathan, Dilruwan Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Dale Steyn
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking