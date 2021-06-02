GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Spice Isle T10 2021 Match 9, June 2 11:30 PM IST

GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Ginger Generals and Nutmeg Warriors Spice Isle T10 2021: In the ninth match of the Spice Isle T10 2021 competition,Ginger Generals will lock horns withNutmeg Warriors on Wednesday, June 2. The game will be hosted at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada and is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST.

The Generals started theircampaign with a win against the Bay Leaf Blasters but couldn’t continue their winning momentum as they lost their second match to Clove Challengers. Warriors too have a similar story as they defeated the Cinnamon Pacers in their season opener and lost to the Saffron Strikers in their next game. Heading into tonight’s fixture, both sides would want to get back to winning ways.

Ahead of the match between Ginger Generals and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

GG vs NW Telecast

Not televised in India.

GG vs NW Live Streaming

The match between GG vs NW is available to livestream on FanCode website and app.

GG vs NW Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 2 at the National Cricket Stadium, in St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 09:30 PM IST.

GG vs NW captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Andre Fletcher

Vice-captain: Roland Cato

GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Seandell Regis, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel, George Keone

All-rounders: Andre Fletcher, McDonald Daniel, Akeem Alexis

Bowlers: Haston Jackson, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus

GG vs NW Probable XIs

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (C), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (WK), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (C), Akeem Alexis, Samuel Charles (WK), Darel Cyrus, Nealon Francois, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Donald McDonald, Dane Murray, Seandell Regis, Josh Thomas

