GG vs NW Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 Match, June 7, 7:00 pm IST Monday

GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2021 match between Ginger Generals and Nutmeg Warriors: The 22nd match of the inaugural edition of the Spice Isle T10 tournament will be played between Ginger Generals and Nutmeg Warriors. The game is scheduled to be played on June 7, Monday, at 07:00 pm IST at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

Ginger Generals have secured victory in just three out of their seven league games. They are currently sitting at the third position on the points table with seven points under their belt. Generals outplayed Clove Challengers in their last match by eight wickets.

Nutmeg Warriors, on the other hand, are languishing at the second-last position on the points table. They have emerged victorious in just two out of seven fixtures. They were defeated by Saffron Strikers in their last match by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Ginger Generals and Nutmeg Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

GG vs NW Telecast

The Ginger Generals vs Nutmeg Warriors match will not be telecasted in India.

GG vs NW Live Streaming

The match between GG vs NW is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website

GG vs NW Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 7 at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada. The game will start at 07:00 PM IST.

GG vs NW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Roland Cato

Vice-Captain – Andre Fletcher

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs NW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jevon Andrew, Matthew Anil

Batsmen: Akeem Alexis, Roland Cato, Benjamin Wavel

All-rounders: Isaiah Simon, Andre Fletcher, Akeem Alexis

Bowlers: Dane Murray, Josh Thomas, Edward Larry

GG vs NW Probable XIs

Ginger Generals: Roland Cato (c), Andrew Sheon, Benjamin Wavel, Charles Reynold, Edward Larry, Fraser Michael, George Keone, Matthew Anil (wk), McDaniel, Pascal Nelon, Redhead Nicklaus

Nutmeg Warriors: Andre Fletcher (c), Jevon Andrew (wk), Akeem Alexis, Nealon Francois, Donald McDonald, Riddick Hayling, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Dane Murray

