GG vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Spice Isle T10 2022 match, April 8, 9:15 pm IST

GG vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Spice Isle T10 2022 match between Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers: Ginger General will be attempting a hat-trick of victories in Spice Isle T10 2022 as they will take on Saffron Strikers on Friday. Ginger kickstarted their campaign in the tournament with a win against Cinnamon Pacers by eight wickets. They followed it up with another win over Nutmeg Warriors by 51 runs.

Two back-to-back wins have pushed the team to the top of the table. Meanwhile, Saffron Strikers are having a mixed season. They made a disappointing start as they were bettered by Nutmeg Warriors. The team made amends in the second game to score a win against Clove Challengers.

Strikers are fourth with two points to their name. The team should focus on improving its performance with the bat to make it big in the T10 Championship.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Ginger Generals and Saffron Strikers; here is everything you need to know:

GG vs SS Telecast

Ginger Generals vs Saffron Strikers game will not be telecast in India.

GG vs SS Live Streaming

The Spice Isle T10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GG vs SS Match Details

The match will be played at National Cricket Stadium in St George’s at 9:15 pm IST on April 8, Friday.

GG vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jelani George

Vice-Captain - Roland Cato

Suggested Playing XI for GG vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lendon Lawrence

Batters: Dillon Douglas, Roland Cato, Jelani George

All-rounders: Mickel Joseph, Ryan John, Kimo Peters

Bowlers: Darius Martin, Edward Larry, Redhead Nicklaus, Kem Charles

GG vs SS Probable XIs:

Ginger Generals: Edward Larry, George Keone, Kimani Melius, Johann Jeremiah, Roland Cato (c), Mc Donald Daniel, Kimo Peters, Redhead Nicklaus, Adrian Thomas, Charles Reynold, Samuel Charles

Saffron Strikers: Lendon Lawrence (wk), Clint Chasteau, Dillon Douglas, Mickel Joseph, Ryan John (c), Jelani George, Darius Martin, Josh Thomas, Kem Charles, Jevon Andrew, Nicoby John

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here