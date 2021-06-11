GGC vs BU Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021, June 11, 1:00 pm IST

GGC vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Gazi Group Cricketers and Brothers Union: Gazi Group Cricketers will face Brothers Union in the upcoming fixture of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 11, Monday, at 1:00 pm IST at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar.

Gazi Group Cricketers and Brothers Union are experiencing similar rides in the T20 Championship. Gazi Group Cricketers have secured victory in three league matches while losing as many. They will be entering the contest against Brothers Unions with a six-wicket win over Old DOHS Sports Club. They are sitting at seventh place on the points table.

Brothers Union, on the other hand, find themselves at the fourth slot on the points table after three victories, two losses, and one abandoned game. They lost their last encounter against Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by 5 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gazi Group Cricketers and Brothers Union; here is everything you need to know:

GGC vs BU Telecast

The Gazi Group Cricketers vs Brothers Union match will not be broadcast in India.

GGC vs BU Live Streaming

The match between GGC vs BU is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

GGC vs BU Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 11 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar. The game will start at 1:00 PM IST.

GGC vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ariful Haque

Vice-Captain- Mahmudullah

Suggested Playing XI for GGC vs BU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zahiduzzaman, Akbar Ali

Batsmen: Mizanur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rahatul Ferdous

Bowlers: Mukidul Islam, Sujon Hawalder, Saqlain Sajib

GGC vs BU Probable XIs

Gazi Group Cricketers: Akbar Ali(wk), Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mahmudullah(C), Yasir Ali, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tarek

Brothers Union: Zahiduzzaman(wk), Mizanur Rahman(C), Junaid Siddique, Myshukur Rahman, Abdul Kayium, Rahatul Ferdous, Alauddin Babu, Sujon Hawalder, Habibur Rahman, Naeem Islam Jnr, Saqlain Sajib

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here