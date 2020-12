GGC vs GKH Dream11 Predictions, Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Gazi Group Chattogram are set to clash with Gemcon Khulna in the Qualifier match of the Bangladesh T20 tournament. The teams finished in the top two positions at the league stage. GGC, however, were the best performer by far, with seven wins in eight matches. GKH won four out of eight matches and were slightly better than the third-ranked Beximco Dhaka in terms of run-rate.

In their previous encounter, GGC beat GKH by three wickets after a nail-biting finish. On paper, GGC are the favourites but fans can expect a close contest here. The match will be played at 5 pm IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

GGC vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna Live Streaming

All matches of the Bangladesh T20 can be watched online on FanCode.

GGC vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

GGC vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna: Match Details

December 14 – 05:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Bangladesh T20 GGC vs GKH Dream11 team for Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna

Bangladesh T20 GGC vs GKH Dream11 team for Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh T20 GGC vs GKH Dream11 team for Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Bangladesh T20 GGC vs GKH Dream11 team for Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna wicketkeeper: Liton Das

Bangladesh T20 GGC vs GKH Dream11 team for Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna batsmen: Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Mohammad Mithun, Jahurul Islam

Bangladesh T20 GGC vs GKH Dream11 team for Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna all-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar

Bangladesh T20 GGC vs GKH Dream11 team for Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shahidul Islam

GGC vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Gazi Group Chattogram probable playing 11 against Gemcon Khulna: Liton Das (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahidul Islam

GGC vs GKH Bangladesh T20, Gemcon Khulna probable playing 11 against Gazi Group Chattogram: Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain

