GGC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Gazi Group Cricketers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, June 24, 08:30 AM IST

GGC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Gazi Group Cricketers and Mohammedan Sporting Club:

Gazi Group Cricketers will square off against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Super League stage match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League T20 2021, on Thursday. The game is scheduled to be played on June 24 at 08:30 AM IST at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Gazi Group Cricketers performed well in the round-robin stage earlier. They emerged victorious in seven matches out of eleven league games so far. However, the Mahmudullah-led side failed to weave the same magic in the Super League stage as they have lost both their games.

On the other hand, Mohammedan Sporting Club share a similar fate as their opponents. They are yet to open their account in the Super League even after playing two matches. Shuvagata Hom’s men head into this crucial fixture after being defeated by Shiekh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by seven wickets on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Gazi Group Cricketers and Mohammedan Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

GGC vs MSC Telecast

The Gazi Group Cricketers vs Mohammedan Sporting Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

GGC vs MSC Live Streaming

The match between GGC vs MSC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

GGC vs MSC Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. The game will start at 08:30 AM IST.

GGC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mahmudullah

Vice-Captain: Mahmudul Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for GGC vs MSC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Irfan Sukkur

Batsmen: Parvez Hossain Emon, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque

All-rounders: Mahmudul Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Shuvagata Hom

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Yeasin Arafat

GGC vs MSC Probable XIs:

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah (C), Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Akbar Ali (WK), Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tareq

Mohammedan Sporting Club: Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (WK), Nadif Chodhury, Shuvagata Hom (C), Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

