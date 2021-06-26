GGC vs SJDC Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021, June 26, 6:00 PM IST Saturday

GGC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Gazi Group Cricketers will be up against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Super League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The thrilling encounter is scheduled to be played on June 26, Saturday, at 06:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Gazi Group Cricketers have failed to work their charm in the Super League stage of DPL 2021. The franchise is languishing at the penultimate position on Super League Standings with one victory, two defeats, and one abandoned match. In their last match, they defeated Mohammedan Sporting Club by three wickets to register their first victory of the Super League round.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the other hand, have secured three victories and one defeat in the Super League round. They are sitting at the fourth position on the points table. In their last encounter, Sheikh Jamal caused a major upset as they defeated table-toppers Abahani Limited by six wickets.

Ahead of the match between Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club; here is everything you need to know:

GGC vs SJDC Telecast

The Gazi Group Cricketers vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club match will not be broadcast in India.

GGC vs SJDC Live Streaming

The match between GGC vs SJDC is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

GGC vs SJDC Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 26 at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 06:00 PM IST.

GGC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mahmadullah

Vice-Captain - Mominul Haque

Suggested Playing XI for GGC vs SJDC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan

Batsmen: Mohammad Ashraful, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shykat Ali

All-rounders: Mahmadullah, Ziaur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan

Bowlers: Mohiuddin Tarek, Ebadot Hossain, Sohrawordi Shuvo

GGC vs SJDC Probable XIs

Gazi Group Cricketers: Mahmudullah(c), Akbar Ali(wk), Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohiuddin Tarek, Mominul Haque, Nahid Hasan, Rakibul Atik, Shahadat Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club: Nurul Hasan(c)(wk), Anamul Haque, Ebadot Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Ashraful, Nasir Hossain, Shykat Ali, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Tanbir Hayder, Ziaur Rahman

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here