Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 3rd Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 24 - 28 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England

369 (111.5)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

197 (65.0)

West Indies need 389 runs to win

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Greater Helsinki CC vs Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 27, 2020

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GHC vs HCC Dream11 Best Picks / GHC vs HCC Dream11 Captain / GHC vs HCC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 27, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Greater Helsinki CC vs Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 27, 2020

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Greater Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.

GHC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

GHC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

GHC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 Match Details

July 27 – 8:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava.

GHC vs HCC Finnish Premier League 2020 My Dream11 Team

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Aniketh Pusthay

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faheem Neelancheri, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulfam Nazir, Adnan Ahmed

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ziaur Rehman, Abdul Ahad Siddique (VICE CAPTAIN), Naveed Shahid (CAPTAIN)

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia, Sohail Amin

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Greater Helsinki CC Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Naveed Shahid (C), Asad Ijaz (WK), Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Pranjay Arya, Ahmed Cheema.

Helsinki CC Zakiullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Aniketh Pushthay, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Amrik Bhatia, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Akhil Arjunan

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
