GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Finnish Premier League 2020 Greater Helsinki CC vs Helsinki CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 27, 2020

GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish Premier League 2020 | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Greater Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Greater Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.
GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Aniketh Pusthay
GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Faheem Neelancheri, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Ghulfam Nazir, Adnan Ahmed
GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Ziaur Rehman, Abdul Ahad Siddique (VICE CAPTAIN), Naveed Shahid (CAPTAIN)
GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Adnan Syed, Amrik Bhatia, Sohail Amin
GHC vs HCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Greater Helsinki CC Ali Waris, Ziaur Rehman, Ghulfam Nazir, Parveen Kumar Garhwal, Naveed Shahid (C), Asad Ijaz (WK), Sohail Amin, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Pranjay Arya, Ahmed Cheema.
Helsinki CC Zakiullah Kamal, Faheem Nellancheri, Abdul Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Aniketh Pushthay, Khalid Rahman Mangal, Amrik Bhatia, Zakiullah Kamal, Abdul Ahad Qureshi, Akhil Arjunan
