GHG vs ECC dream11, GHG vs ECC dream11 prediction, GHG vs ECC dream11 team, GHG vs ECC dream11 top picks, GHG vs ECC, Dream11, ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020, ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020, ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 live streaming, ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 live score, ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 scorecard, GHG vs ECC Scorecard, GHG vs ECC live score, Dream11, Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 July, 2020

1ST INN

MTV Stallions *

118/4 (9.5)

MTV Stallions
v/s
SC Europa Cricket
SC Europa Cricket

SC Europa Cricket elected to field

GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GHG vs ECC Dream11 Best Picks / GHG vs ECC Dream11 Captain / GHG vs ECC Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 | Formed in 1972, Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.

GHG vs ECC ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode

GHG vs ECC ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 Match Details

July 1 – 8:00 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava

GHG vs ECC ECS T10 Kummerfeld 2020 My Dream11 Team

GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Jonathan Scamans

GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ahmad Jaleel, Vanraaj Padhal, Muhammad Gawad

GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Faisal Shahzad (VICE CAPTAIN), Amjad Sher, Pankaj Saharan (CAPTAIN), Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe

GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Abdul Ghaffar, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Atti Rehman

GHG vs ECC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana Simaranjit Brar (WK), Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Gawas, Ali Masood, Pankaj Saharan, Arslan Gondal, Faisal Shahzad, Bilal Masud, Javed Jan, Atti Rehman, Irfan Yousefzai

Empire CC Jonathan Scamans (WK), Bineet Panda, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Amjad Sher, Raaz Muhammad, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Abdul Ghaffar, Jo Hadley, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi

