GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T20 League Gymkhana Helsinki vs Greater Helsinki CC - Playing XI, Best Picks, Cricket Fantasy Tips

GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Prediction Finnish T20 League | Featuring Finland’s top eight teams and an assortment of talented international cricketers, the Finnish Premier League promises to showcase cricket in Finland like never before. Formed in 1972, Helsinki CC is the oldest in Finland, preceding the national cricket association by almost three decades. In fact, Helsinki CC, Finnish champions, were due to be in action today at ECL20 before the tournament’s postponement because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Finland has a very hard working and dedicated group of cricketers and administrators who want to push boundaries in order to take the game forward. We are proud to partner Cricket Finland and help with its promotion and development of the game,” said ECN Founder Daniel Weston.
GHG vs GHC Finnish T20 League Live Streaming Details
Live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
GHG vs GHC Finnish T20 League Match Details
June 23 – 8:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground
GHG vs GHC Finnish T20 League My Dream11 Team
GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Abdullah Attiqe, Simranjeet Brar
GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Muhammad Gawas, Ahmad Jaleel, Asad Ijaz
GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Faisal Shahzad, Naveed Shahid (CAPTAIN), Pankaj Saharan (VICE CAPTAIN)
GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Atti Rahman, Kashif Muhammad, Iatazaaz Hussain
GHG vs GHC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Gymkhana Helsinki Shahid Gondal, Pankaj Saharan, Faisal Shahzad, Simranjeet Brar, Ahmad Jaleel, Muhammad Hassan, Muhammad Gawas, Javed Jan, Mohammed Azhar, Atti Rahman, Qais Yousufzai
Greater Helsinki CC Ziaur Rehman, Sohail Amin, Asad Ijaz, Choudhary Shahzad Shabbir, Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attiqe, Naveed Shahid, Adnan Ahmad, Iatazaaz Hussain, Kashif Muhammad, Ronald Peter.
