GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020

Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki.
GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming Details
European Cricket Network and on FanCode
GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Match Details
August 8 – 3:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground.
GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland My Dream11 Team
GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ghulfam Nazir
GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Adnan Ahmed, Ponniah Vijendran, Shahzad Shabbir
GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Atif Rasheed (VICE CAPTAIN), Nathan Collins, Naveed Shahid, Ziaur Rehman (CAPTAIN)
GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Asim Ghani, Kashif Muhammad, Waqas Raja
GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Greater Helsinki Markhors : Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attique, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmed, Kamran Waheed, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waris, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Praveen Kumar.
SKK Rapids : Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Ponniah Vijendran, Areeb Quadir, Alastair Hay, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Waqas Raja, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Asim Ghani.
GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids – August 8, 2020
