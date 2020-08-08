GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team ECS T10 Finland Greater Helsinki Markhors vs SKK Rapids – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – August 8, 2020

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Cricketnext Staff |August 8, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team  - Top Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Finland | Empire-Blades, Greater-Helsinki-Markhors, Helsinki-CC and SKK-Rapids feature this weekend in the European Cricket Series Finland in eight explosive T10 matches from the Kerava National Cricket Ground (KNCG) just outside Helsinki. Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Live Streaming Details

European Cricket Network and on FanCode

GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland Match Details

August 8 – 3:30 PM IST from Kerava National Cricket Ground.

GHM vs SKK ECS T10 Finland My Dream11 Team

GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Ghulfam Nazir

GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Batsmen: Adnan Ahmed, Ponniah Vijendran, Shahzad Shabbir

GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team All-rounders: Atif Rasheed (VICE CAPTAIN), Nathan Collins, Naveed Shahid, Ziaur Rehman (CAPTAIN)

GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Bowlers: Asim Ghani, Kashif Muhammad, Waqas Raja

GHM vs SKK Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Greater Helsinki Markhors : Ghulfam Nazir, Abdullah Attique, Shahzad Shabbir, Adnan Ahmed, Kamran Waheed, Ziaur Rehman, Naveed Shahid, Ali Waris, Kashif Muhammad, Rizwan Ali, Praveen Kumar.

SKK Rapids : Jordan O’Brien, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Ponniah Vijendran, Areeb Quadir, Alastair Hay, Atif Rasheed, Jake Goodwin, Waqas Raja, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Asim Ghani.

