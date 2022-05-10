GIB vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Valletta Cup T20 2022 match, May 10, 7:00 PM IST

GIB vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Gibraltar and Hungary: In the Tuesday night match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022 we have Gibraltar playing against Hungary at the Marsa Sports Club. Hungary are making a comeback to the competition after skipping the last season. The team did feature in the 2019 edition of the Valletta Cup T20.

They made a solid statement that season by finishing in second place. This time too, they have one of the best squads with players like Mark Ahuja, Safi Zaheer, and Abhishek Kheterpal in their ranks.

Speaking of Gibraltar, they made a poor start to the Valletta Cup T20 2022. The team lost the curtain-raiser to the defending champion Malta by five wickets. They were let down by the batters as the team scored only 132 runs in 20 overs. Playing on Tuesday, Gibraltar will aim to find some confidence.

Ahead of the match between Gibraltar and Hungary, here is everything you need to know:

GIB vs HUN Telecast

Gibraltar vs Hungary game will not be telecast in India.

GIB vs HUN Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GIB vs HUN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 7:00 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

GIB vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Balaji Pai

Vice-Captain - Safi Zaheer

Suggested Playing XI for GIB vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abhijit Ahuja, Kieron Ferry

Batters: Mark Ahuja, Safi Zaheer, Joseph Marples

All-rounders: Louis Bruce, Abhishek Kheterpal, Balaji Pai

Bowlers: Sandeep Mohandas, Samarth Bodh, Kenroy Nestor

GIB vs HUN Probable XIs:

Gibraltar: Andrew Reyes, Kieron Ferry, Kenroy Nestor, Balaji Pai (c), Louis Bruce, Joseph Marples, Richard Hatchman, Samarth Bodh, Zachary Simpson, Matthew Whelan, Mark Goves

Hungary: Khyber Deldar, Ali Farasat, Mark Ahuja, Abhijit Ahuja (C), Bhavani Prasad, Abhishek Ahuja, Satyadeep Ashwatnarine, Abhishek Kheterpal, Sandeep Mohandas, Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Safi Zaheer

