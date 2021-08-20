GIB vs MAL Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Portugal T20I Tri-Series, August 20, 3:30 PM IST

GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Portugal T20I Tri-Series between Gibraltar and Malta: Gibraltar will square off against Malta in the upcoming match of the Portugal T20I Tri-series. The Gucherre Cricket Ground will host the thriller on August 20, Friday at 3:30 PM IST. Portugal are leading the tri-series by 1-0 as they scripted a scintillating win over Malta in the first game by six wickets.

Malta will be low on confidence after losing their first match against Portugal. Neither the batting unit nor the bowlers produced a decent show to take the team home against the hosts. Coming into the contest on Friday against Gibraltar, Malta will be hoping to change their fortunes and register their first victory in the tri-series.

Gibraltar, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the tri-series on Friday. The team hasn’t experienced a good outing in the shortest format of the game. So far, they have played only four T20 Internationals and have lost all the matches.

Ahead of the match between Gibraltar and Malta; here is everything you need to know:

GIB vs MAL Telecast

The Gibraltar vs Malta match will not be televised in India.

GIB vs MAL Live Streaming

The GIB vs MAL game is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GIB vs MAL Match Details

The match between Gibraltar and Malta will be played at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on August 20, Friday at 3:30 PM IST.

GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ed Packard

Vice-captain - Varun Prasath Thamotharam

Suggested Playing XI for GIB vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Chris Delany

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Louis Bruce, Samuel Stanislaus

All-rounders: Balaji Pai, Varun Prasath Thamotharam, Ed Packard, Bikram Arora

Bowlers: Muhammad Bilal, Richard Cunningham, Washeem Abbas

GIB vs MAL Probable XIs

Gibraltar: James Fitzgerald, Dave Robeson, Balaji Pai, Kenroy Nestor, Ed Packard, Chris Delany, Luois Bruce, Ric Hatchman, Mark Garratt, Joseph Marples, Richard Cunningham

Malta: Sam Aquilina(wk), Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan, Amar Sharma, Bikram Arora, Justin Shaju, Bilal Muhammad, Gopal Chaturvedi, Haroon Mughal

