GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Portugal T20I Tri Series match, August 21, 7:30 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: GIB vs MAL dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain, vice-captain, and probable playing XIs for Portugal T20I Tri-Series between Gibraltar and Malta August 21, 7:30 pm IST

GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Portugal T20I Tri-Series between Gibraltar and Malta:

Gibraltar will play against Malta in the upcoming fourth match of the Portugal T20I Tri-series. The Gucherre Cricket Ground will host the thriller on August 21, Friday at 7:30 PM IST. Malta had a dismal start to their campaign in the T20I series as they lost their first match to Portugal by six wickets. The team did recover quickly from the initial hiccup. Malta scripted a spectacular victory over Gibraltar in their second match by eight wickets.

Malta excelled in both batting and bowling in their previous game against Gibraltar to open their account in the tri-series. Though the team will start the contest on Saturday as favorites, Gibraltar also have the needed resources and talent to cause an upset. Gibraltar will be desperate to secure a win as they are the only team that is yet to open their account.

Ahead of the match between Gibraltar and Malta; here is everything you need to know:

GIB vs MAL Telecast

The Gibraltar vs Malta match will not be televised in India.

GIB vs MAL Live Streaming

The GIB vs MAL game is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

GIB vs MAL Match Details

The match between Gibraltar and Malta will be played at the Gucherre Cricket Ground on August 21, Saturday at 7:30 pm IST.

GIB vs MAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Ed Packard

Vice-Captain- Louis Bruce

Suggested Playing XI for GIB vs MAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Chris Delany

Batsmen: Zeeshan Khan, Samuel Stanislaus, Louis Bruce

All-rounders: Balaji Pai, Bikram Arora, Ed Packard, Varun Prasath Thamotharam

Bowlers: Richard Cunningham, Muhammad Bilal, Washeem Abbas

GIB vs MAL Probable XIs:

Gibraltar: Joseph Marples, Richard Cunningham, James Fitzgerald, Ed Packard, Chris Delany, Luois Bruce, Ric Hatchman, Mark Garratt, Dave Robeson, Balaji Pai, Kenroy Nestor

Malta: Bilal Muhammad, Gopal Chaturvedi, Varun Prasath, Waseem Abbas, Zeeshan Khan, Amar Sharma, Bikram Arora, Justin Shaju, Haroon Mughal, Sam Aquilina(wk), Samuel Stanislaus

