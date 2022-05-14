GIB vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Valletta Cup T20 2022 match, May 14, 03:30 PM IST

GIB vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Valletta Cup T20 2022 match between Gibraltar and Romania:

In the second-last league match of the Valletta Cup T20 2022, the fans will witness an exciting battle of cricket between Gibraltar and Romania. Both the teams are expected to put up a terrific performance on Saturday as they desperately need a win to secure a place in the next round.

Gibraltar’s qualification chances are hanging by a thread. The team lost its first three games on the trot. They finally opened their account in the points table by defeating Bulgaria by 21 runs. The team now needs to win the Saturday game by a huge margin to make it to the top four. They are currently fifth in the points table with two points.

Coming to Romania, they have won two of four league games to occupy the fourth place in the standings. Romania are on a two-match winning streak as they won against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria by 26 runs and eight wickets. The road to the semi-final is comparatively easy for Romania.

Ahead of the match between Gibraltar and Romania, here is everything you need to know:

GIB vs ROM Telecast

Gibraltar vs Romania game will not be telecast in India

GIB vs ROM Live Streaming

The Valletta Cup T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GIB vs ROM Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Marsa Sports Club at 03:30 PM IST on May 14, Saturday.

GIB vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Avanish Pai

Vice-Captain - Ijaz Hussain

Suggested Playing XI for GIB vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Joseph Marples

Batters: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan, Andrew Reyes

All-rounders: Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Avanish Pai, Louis Bruce

Bowlers: Raj Kumar, Samarth Bodha, Zachary Simpson

GIB vs ROM Probable XIs:

Gibraltar: Samarth Bodha, Zachary Simpson, Avanish Pai (c), Marc Gouws, Louis Bruce, Andrew Reyes, Joseph Marples (wk), Matthew Whelan, Christian Roccal, Richard Hatchman, Nikhil Advani

Romania: Abdul Shakoor (wk), Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Sukhi Sahi, Ijaz Hussain, Marian Gherasim, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Raj Kumar, Cosmin Zavoiu, Vasu Saini, Gaurav Mishra

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here