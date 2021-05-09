GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks, May 9, 9:00 pm IST

GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks: In the nineteenth match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take the field against Babonneau Leatherbacks today. Of their three matches so far, Blasters have so far won one and lost two while Leatherbacks have won one and lost the other of their two matches played so far.

Ahead of the match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks; here is everything you need to know

GICB vs BLS Live Telecast

The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast on TV in India.

GICB vs BLS Live Streaming

The match between GICB vs BLS is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

GICB vs BLS Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 9 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 9:00 pm (IST).

GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Shervon Joseph

Vice-Captain – Lee Solomon

Suggested Playing XI for GICB vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Shervon Joseph (captain), Lee Solomon (vice-captain), Qwaine Henry, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Larry Edward, Zayee Antoine, Caleb Thomas, Jevaughn Charles, Dornan Edward, Kymani SexiusBatsmen: Dwight Thomas, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis

GICB vs BLS Probable XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Kimani Melius (c), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Vernilius Gabriel (wk), Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Larry Edwards, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius and Bolton Sayers

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Quaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Nehemiah Wilfred, Shervon Joseph (c), Caleb Thomas, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Stuart Calderon and Jevaughn Charles

GICB vs BLS Full Squad

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul and Vidal Crandon, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius (C), Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Lee Solomon

Babonneau Leatherbacks: Qwaine Henry, Steven Abraham (WK) and Jervaughn Charles, Alex Joseph, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy

