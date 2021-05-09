GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks, May 9, 9:00 pm IST

- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 8.25
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks, May 9, 9:00 pm IST
Check here GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Predictions and hints for the St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks. Also, check the schedule of the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Babonneau Leatherbacks match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 9, 2021, 3:13 PM IST
GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks: In the nineteenth match of the ongoing St Lucia T10 Blast, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will take the field against Babonneau Leatherbacks today. Of their three matches so far, Blasters have so far won one and lost two while Leatherbacks have won one and lost the other of their two matches played so far.
Ahead of the match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Babonneau Leatherbacks; here is everything you need to know
GICB vs BLS Live Telecast
The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecast on TV in India.
GICB vs BLS Live Streaming
The match between GICB vs BLS is available to be streamed live on FanCode.
GICB vs BLS Match Details
The match will be played on Sunday, May 9 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 9:00 pm (IST).
GICB vs BLS Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain – Shervon Joseph
Vice-Captain – Lee Solomon
Suggested Playing XI for GICB vs BLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Shervon Joseph (captain), Lee Solomon (vice-captain), Qwaine Henry, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Larry Edward, Zayee Antoine, Caleb Thomas, Jevaughn Charles, Dornan Edward, Kymani SexiusBatsmen: Dwight Thomas, Johnson Charles, Wendell Inglis
GICB vs BLS Probable XIs
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Kimani Melius (c), Khan Elcock, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Vernilius Gabriel (wk), Ryan Goodman, Udell Preville, Larry Edwards, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius and Bolton Sayers
Babonneau Leatherbacks: Quaine Henry (wk), Steven Abraham, Alex Joseph, Alvin Lafeuille, Nehemiah Wilfred, Shervon Joseph (c), Caleb Thomas, Zayee Antoine, Nyeem Rosemond, Stuart Calderon and Jevaughn Charles
GICB vs BLS Full Squad
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Khan Elcock, Dalton Polius, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul and Vidal Crandon, Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius (C), Zidane Arthur, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Vernillius Gabriel (WK), Bolton Sayers, Jeandell Cyril, Ryan Goodman, Lee Solomon
Babonneau Leatherbacks: Qwaine Henry, Steven Abraham (WK) and Jervaughn Charles, Alex Joseph, Stuart Calderon, Caleb Thomas, Shervon Joseph (C), Zayee Antoine, Nehemiah Wilfred, Alvin Lafeuille, Tristan Pierre, Isiah Wilfred, Devon Eugene, Nyeem Rosemond, MC Vern Remy
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking