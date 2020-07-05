GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5,2020

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
GICB vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
July 6 – 12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
GICB vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Gaspard Prospere, Garvin Serieux (CAPTAIN)
GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Kimani Melius
GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jamaal James, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward (VICE CAPTAIN)
GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Dillan John, Tyrel Chicot, Simeon Gerson, Keygan Arnold
GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson
Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Keddy Lesporis, Tyler Sookwa, Stephen Naitram (wk), Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere, Dillan John
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
