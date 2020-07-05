Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Brno Raptors

73/3 (10.0)

Brno Raptors
v/s
Brno Raiders
Brno Raiders*

2/0 (0.3)

Brno Raiders need 66 runs in 56 balls at 7.07 rpo
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 9, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Nicosia XI Fighters CC

120 (17.3)

Nicosia XI Fighters CC
v/s
CTL Eurocollege CC
CTL Eurocollege CC*

4/1 (0.4)

CTL Eurocollege CC need 117 runs in 116 balls at 6.05 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5,2020

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GICB vs CCMHDream11 Best Picks / GICB vs CCMHDream11 Captain / GICB vs CCMHDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 5:50 PM IST
GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Central Castries Mindoo Heritage - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 5,2020

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

GICB vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

GICB vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

GICB vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

July 6 – 12:00 AM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

GICB vs CCMH St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Gaspard Prospere, Garvin Serieux (CAPTAIN)

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Batsmen: Ackeem Auguste, Alleyn Prospere, Kimani Melius

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team All-rounders: Jamaal James, Tarryck Gabriel, Dornan Edward (VICE CAPTAIN)

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Bowlers: Dillan John, Tyrel Chicot, Simeon Gerson, Keygan Arnold

GICB vs CCMH Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage Keddy Lesporis, Tyler Sookwa, Stephen Naitram (wk), Jaden Elibox, Ackeem Auguste, Jamaal James, Sanjay Hayle, Alleyn Prospere, Alvin Prospere, Gaspard Prospere, Dillan John

dream11GICB vs CCMHGICB vs CCMH dream11GICB vs CCMH dream11 predictionGICB vs CCMH dream11 teamGICB vs CCMH dream11 top picksGICB vs CCMH live scoreGICB vs CCMH ScorecardSt Lucia T10 BlastSt Lucia T10 Blast live scoreSt Lucia T10 Blast live streamingSt Lucia T10 Blast scorecard

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more