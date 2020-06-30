Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 30,2020

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GICB vs LBR Dream11 Best Picks / GICB vs LBR Dream11 Captain / GICB vs LBR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |June 30, 2020, 2:58 PM IST
GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 30,2020

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Laborie Bay Royals, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Laborie Bay Royals, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details

June 30 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kimani Melius (VICE CAPTAIN), Lee Solomon, Awene Edward

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Shervin George, Tyrel Chicot

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Murlan Sammy (C), Tyran Theodore

GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Kimani Melius, Tarryck Gabriel, Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Dornan Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Simeon Gerson

Laborie Bay Royals Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Awene Edward, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Rick Moses, Daran Jn Pierre, Michael Francois, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore

