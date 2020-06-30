GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Laborie Bay Royals, South Castries Lions, Laborie Bay Royals and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Laborie Bay Royals, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast Match Details
June 30 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
GICB vs LBR St Lucia T10 Blast My Dream11 Team
GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux
GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Batsmen: Kimani Melius (VICE CAPTAIN), Lee Solomon, Awene Edward
GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team All-rounders: Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Shervin George, Tyrel Chicot
GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Murlan Sammy (C), Tyran Theodore
GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Kimani Melius, Tarryck Gabriel, Garvin Serieux, Dane Edward, Jard Goodman, Lee Solomon, Dornan Edward, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Simeon Gerson
Laborie Bay Royals Nick Andrew, Shervin George, Awene Edward, Murlan Sammy, Denlee Anthony, Rick Moses, Daran Jn Pierre, Michael Francois, Zephaniah Edwin, Tracy Peter, Tyran Theordore
GICB vs LBR Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Laborie Bay Royals - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips - June 30,2020
