GICB vs ME Dream11 Prediction For Today: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 , May 14, 12 AM IST

GICB vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Micoud Eagles: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will have a faceoff with Micoud Eagles in the 16th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022. The game will kick off at 12:00 AM IST on May 14, Saturday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters have started their campaign in the T10 league on a poor note. They have lost both their league matches and are languishing at the bottom of the Group A points table. They are coming into the Saturday game after getting smacked by SSCS by eight wickets. Gros Islet batters need to step up and put up good totals on the board.

Coming to Micoud Eagles, they haven’t also won a game in the T10 league. Their first defeat came against SSCS by five wickets. Meanwhile, they didn’t get a chance to redeem themselves as their second match against Babonneau Leatherbacks was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Micoud Eagles, here is everything you need to know:

GICB vs ME Telecast

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Micoud Eagles game will not be telecast in India

GICB vs ME Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GICB vs ME Match Details

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Micoud Eagles will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 14, Saturday.

GICB vs ME Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shervin Charles

Vice-Captain: Tarrique Edward

Suggested Playing XI for GICB vs ME Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Winnel Felix

Batters: Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius, Shervin Charles

All-rounders: Tarrique Edward, Daren Sammy, Kuston Jules, Murlan Sammy

Bowlers: Dornan Edward, Darren Sammy Jr, Lanse Sammy

GICB vs ME Probable XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Khan Elcock, Jehan Boodha, Lee Solomon, Dalton Polius, Dornan Edward, Royce Paul, Zidane Arthur (wk), Jeandell Cyril, Rene Montoute, Tarrique Edward (c), Xymani Sexius

Micoud Eagles: Murlan Sammy, Michel Charlery, Winnel Felix (wk), Mervin Wells, Shervin Charles(c), Daren Sammy, Kuston Jules, Travis Grifford, Darren Sammy Jr, Kern Xavier, Lanse Sammy

