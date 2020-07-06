Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6,2020

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / GICB vs MRSDream11 Best Picks / GICB vs MRSDream11 Captain / GICB vs MRSDream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2020, 8:37 PM IST
GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6,2020

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.

GICB vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Streaming Details

Live-streamed on FanCode

SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE

GICB vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Match Details

July 6 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

GICB vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final My Dream11 Team

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Lee Solomon, Shervin Charles, Vernillius Gabriel, Kimani Melius

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Tarryck Gabriel (VICE CAPTAIN), Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston (CAPTAIN)

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Sadrack Descartes

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson

Mon Repos Stars Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Mervin Wells, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin

