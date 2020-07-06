GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Mon Repos Stars - Playing XI, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 6,2020

GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Prediction St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final | A total of 10 teams are taking part in the competition. The teams have been divided into two groups with Mabouya Constrictior, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars, Mon Repos Stars and Soufriere Sulphir placed in Group A and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Babonneau Leatherbacks, Mon Repos Stars, Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters slotted in Group B. The latest addition to the list of T10 Leagues being held globally is the St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final. The tournament is being held in Gros Islet, St Lucia and will continue from June 23 to July 7.
GICB vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed on FanCode
SCL vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Live Score/Scorecard
FOLLOW LIVE SCORE HERE
GICB vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final Match Details
July 6 –10:00 PM IST from Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia
GICB vs MRS St Lucia T10 Blast Semi-final My Dream11 Team
GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Garvin Serieux
GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Batsmen: Lee Solomon, Shervin Charles, Vernillius Gabriel, Kimani Melius
GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team All-rounders: Tarryck Gabriel (VICE CAPTAIN), Hazel Charlery, Keon Gaston (CAPTAIN)
GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Bowlers: Larry Edwards, Tyrel Chicot, Sadrack Descartes
GICB vs MRS Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Gros Islet Cannon Blasters Garvin Serieux, Kimani Melius, Jard Goodman, Vernillius Gabriel, Dornan Edward, Tarryck Gabriel, Tyrel Chicot, Larry Edwards, Dalton Polius, Kymani Sexius, Simeon Gerson
Mon Repos Stars Sabinus Emmanuel, Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston, Shervin Charles, Sadrack Descartes, Mervin Wells, Hazel Charlery, Garey Mathurin, Rohan Lesmond, Kendal Samuel, Kevin Augustin
