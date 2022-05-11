GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match, May 12, 12:00 AM IST

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphur City: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters will be playing their second match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2022 against Soufriere Sulphur City on Thursday, May 12. The two teams made a contrasting start to the T10 Championship.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters failed to make an impact in the opening game against South Castries Lions. SCL completely outplayed GICB by recording a ten-wicket victory. Skipper Tarrique Edward was the only GICB player to show some form. He scored 33 runs but the lack of support from other batters pushed the team to a low score of 87. Castries Lions completed the target without losing any wicket as their opening pair hammered the Gros Islet bowlers all over the park.

Soufriere Sulphur City, on the other hand, made headlines owing to their thrilling victory against Micoud Eagles in their opening game. Eagles gave a tough fight to Sulphur City as they were almost successful in defending the total of 90 runs. However, last-over heroics by Bradley Tisson propelled the team to a five-wicket win.

Ahead of the match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphur City, here is everything you need to know:

GICB vs SSCS Telecast

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur City game will not be telecast in India.

GICB vs SSCS Live Streaming

The St. Lucia T10 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GICB vs SSCS Match Details

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphur City will play at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St. Lucia at 12:00 AM IST on May 12, Thursday.

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jehan Boodha

Vice-Captain - Bradley Tisson

Suggested Playing XI for GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Julian Sylvester

Batters: Jehan Boodha, Xytus Emmanuel, Lee Solomon, Jervan Charles

All-rounders: Tarrique Edward, Kevin Gassie, Bradley Tisson

Bowlers: Dornan Edward, Wayne Prosper, Kymani Sexius

GICB vs SSCS Probable XIs:

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Dalton Polius, Dornan Edward, Tarrique Edward, Kymani Sexius, Lee Solomon, Jehan Boodha, Rene Montoute, Zidane Arthur(wk), Royce Paul, Jeandell Cyril, Khan Elcock

Soufriere Sulphur City: Acquinas Sylvester, Wayne Prospere, Xytus Emmanuel, Julian Sylvester(wk), Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Jervan Charles, Jaquain Mesmain, Dalius Monrose, Ashely Hippoltye

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here