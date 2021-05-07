GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match, May 7, 11:00 pm IST

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will be up against each other in the 16th match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast. The thrilling affair will be played at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on May 7, Friday at 11:00 pm IST.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are placed at the sixth position on the points table with one win under their belt from two games played. GICB started their campaign in the T10 League with a win against CCP by five wickets. However, the Cannon Blasters were outplayed by the Mon Repos Stars in their second encounter by six runs.

The Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, on the other hand, are enjoying a decent run in the 2021 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast as they are proudly present at the second spot on the points table. SSCS has won two games out of four played and has four points under their belt. In their last encounter, they succumbed to a defeat by 11 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Soufriere Sulphur City Stars; here is everything you need to know:

GICB vs SSCS Telecast

The St Lucia T10 Blast 2021 is not being telecasted in India.

GICB vs SSCS Live Streaming

The match between GICB vs SSCS is available to be streamed live on FanCode.

GICB vs SSCS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 7 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Johnson Charles

Vice-Captain: Alleyn Prospere

Suggested Playing XI for GICB vs SSCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: J Sylvester, T Hippoltye

Batsmen: K Melius, L Solomon, X Emmanuel,

All-rounders: L Edward, S Mesmain, B Tisson

Bowlers: K Sexius, W Prospere, K Prospere

GICB vs SSCS Probable XIs:

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters: Vernillius Gabriel (wk), Dalton Polius (c), Jard Goodman, Kimani Melius, Lee Solomon, Khan Elcock, Udell Preville, Rouce Paul, Larry Edwards, Dornan Edward, Kymani Sexius

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Shani Mesmain (c), Julian Sylvester (wk), Ashley Hippolyte, Bradley Tisson, Kervel Propere, Kevin Grassie, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Keither Prospere, Tenacy Hippolyte, Xytus Emmanuel

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here