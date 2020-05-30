Deccan Chargers was a formidable team in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008, but couldn't quite manage to perform as per the expectations. They finished at the bottom of the table that year.
But there was a complete reversal in their fortunes the following year. Each and every player contributed to the team's win. But there could be another reason for Chargers' title winning campaign.
RP Singh revealed on Star Sports, that skipper Adam Gilchrist had a superstition, that if Harmeet Singh played, the team performed well and won matches.
“Adam Gilchrist was superstitious about Harmeet Singh. Harmeet was considered as the lucky mascot for the Deccan Chargers. Gilchrist believed that if Harmeet plays, Deccan wins the game,” said the former Indian fast bowler.
But only luck was not enough to win the trophy that year. Skipper Gilchrist led from the front and churned out performances to take his team to the title.
Singh recalled that during the semi-final against Delhi Daredevils, he got out after scoring 85 from 35 balls, but was still furious with himself.
“Gilchrist was furious with himself despite playing a match-winning knock of 85 runs in the 2009 semi-finals. He came back to the dressing room after the knock but was angry and furious. I was surprised and asked him what’s the matter and why was he angry after that great knock.
"Gilchrist said he wanted to finish the game and needs to learn to finish games for the team,” Singh said.
Singh went on to say that along with Gilchrist's leadership, VVS Laxman too had a role to play as a mentor.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Gilchrist Believed That if Harmeet Plays, Deccan Chargers Wins: RP Singh
RP Singh revealed on Star Sports, that skipper Adam Gilchrist had a superstition, that if Harmeet Singh played, the team performed well and won matches.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings