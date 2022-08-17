'Gill and Dhawan Can Open, Rahul Can...': Ex-IND Cricketer Picks His Preferred Opening Pair For ZIM ODIs

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif has picked his preferred opening pair for India in the upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe. The BCCI has picked several opening options in the squad – Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhawan is expected to be the first choice opener as he has not batted in the middle-order in past it will be a tough call to make for Rahul and the team management to choose his opening partner. Rahul will be making his comeback after recovering from injury and is the leading contender to open the innings alongside Dhawan.

While Kaif feels that India should go ahead with Shubman as he formed a solid pair with Dhawan in the West Indies series. The former cricketer suggested that Rahul has batted in the middle-order and can adjust at the number 3 spot.

“KL Rahul has played at No. 5 for India in ODIs before. But if he wants match practice, he can open, but he has played at No. 5 before. Gill is in good form, he made a good partnership with Shikhar Dhawan in the West Indies”, Kaif said in media interaction.

Gill was named Player of the Series after Windies ODIs as he scored 205 runs in three matches.

Kaif feels that it will be Rahul’s decision where he wants to bat but he feels Gill and Dhawan should open the innings in the series.

“Both Gill and Dhawan are in good form. So they can open and Rahul can come down at No. 3. Rahul needs match practice and he was injured, so it all depends on him and he is the captain. It’s his wish where he wants to bat as he is captain. But according to me, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan performed well against the West Indies and you would want to see them as openers. KL Rahul can bat at no. 3 also in Zimbabwe”, he further added.

Rahul last played competitive cricket in IPL 2022, he suffered a right groin injury ahead of South Africa T20Is and flew to Germany and underwent a sports hernia surgery. He was supposed to make a comeback on the West Indies tour but got infected with COVID-19.

