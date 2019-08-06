starts in
Gill, Fazal & Panchal Named Captains For Duleep Trophy

IANS |August 6, 2019, 2:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the squads of the India Blue, India Green and India Red teams which will take part in the Duleep Trophy scheduled to held in Bengaluru from August 17 to September 8.

Shubman Gill has been named India Blue captain while Faiz Fazal and Priyank Panchal will lead India Green and India Red respectively.

Last year, India Blue won the trophy after they defeated India Red by an innings and 187 runs.

The squads of the three teams are as follows:

India Blue: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Ricky Bhui, Anmolpreet Singh, Ankeet Bhawne, Snell Patel (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena, Tushar Deshpande, Basil Thampi, Aniket Choudhary, Diwesh Pathania and Ashutosh Amar.

India Green: Faiz Fazal (c), Akshath Reddy, Dhruv Shorey, Siddhesh Lad, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chahar, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Ishan Porel, Tanveer-ul-Haq, Akshay Wadkar (wk), Ajesh Mohanty and Miling Kumar

India Red: Priyank Panchal (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hapreet Singh Bhatia, Mahipal Lomror, Aditya Sarwate, Akhsay Wakhare, Varun Aaron, Ronit More, Jaydev Unadkat, Sandeep Warrier and Ankit Walsi.

