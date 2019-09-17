Shubman Gill and Karun Nair scored half-centuries as India A reached 233-3 on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Mysore on Tuesday (September 17).
After India A were put in to bat first, Gill (92) and Nair (78*) starred with the bat before the end of day’s play came early due to bad light.
South Africa A drew first blood early in the day, with Lungi Ngidi trapping opener Abhimanyu Easwaran in front of the stumps in only the sixth over of the day.
Priyank Panchal was the next batsman in but he too fell cheaply in the 17th over of the match by Lutho Sipamla, with Thenuis de Bruyn taking the catch.
Gill weathered the early storm and was eventually able to score a little more freely. He brought up his half-century while sharing a 135-run partnership for the third wicket with Nair.
The Punjab youngster has been named in the squad for the three-Test series against South Africa and has been in fine form during recent series with the India A side.
He looked in good touch in this match as well but was unable to bring up a ton, falling short by just 8 runs with Sipamla once again doing the trick.
Nair, who has himself been in fine form during the Duleep Trophy, batted on alongside skipper Wriddhiman Saha, who was unbeaten on 36 when the day came to a close.
India A won the first unofficial Test by 7 wickets. Prior to that, they had won the 5-match unofficial one-day series 4-1.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Gill & Nair Star as India A Take Command in Second Unofficial Test
Shubman Gill and Karun Nair scored half-centuries as India A reached 233-3 on Day 1 of the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Mysore on Tuesday (September 17).
Related stories
Karthik Lakshmanan | September 13, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
India vs South Africa: Test Call-Up Another Step in Gill's Rise to Stardom
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 12:19 PM IST
Karun Nair Eyes Big Ranji Season After Impressive Duleep Trophy Start
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson Questions Selectors for Ignoring Small States
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings