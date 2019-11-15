Ahead of the December 19 IPL 2020 auction scheduled to be in Kolkata, the city’s franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, who did not have a good IPL last time round, on Friday announced that they have released some of the big guns like Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa and Piyush Chawla.
KKR weren’t very active in the pre-auction transfer window.
Two-time champion KKR had a mediocre 2019, having been knocked out during the group stages. The side's only saving grace was Andre Russell, who put up a one-man show throughout the season while Shubman Gill put in some good performances.
Among the problems last season was a possible rift in the dressing room, which could also be a reason behind the reboot in the setup.
While releasing some big names the likes of Russell, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sunil Narine.
KKR though on November 15 bring via a trade the services of Siddhesh Lad from the defending champions Mumbai Indians.
The team now has a total purse of Rs 35.65 crores available for the auction.
KKR retained players: Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddhesh Lad
KKR released players: Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Nikhil Naik, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Srikant Munde, Yarra Prithviraj, Anrich Nortje
Gill, Russell Retained & Uthappa, Lynn Released as KKR Look for Fresh Start
