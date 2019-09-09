Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Gill Stars After Impressive Showing by Bowlers Against South Africa A

Shardul Thakur and Krishnappa Gowtham picked three wickets each as India A ripped through South Africa A to dismiss them for 164 in the first day of the first four-day unofficial Test match at Thiruvananthapuram.

September 9, 2019
Shubhman Gill lead India A's strong reply with an unbeaten 66 as India A reached 129/2 at stumps.

Put into bat, South Africa A lost both the openers for a duck with Mohammad Siraj and Thakur striking early.

It was a sorry showing from the top-order as none of the batsmen got going. The visitors were reduced to 20/5 with the pacers making the most of the conditions.

Dane Piedt and Marco Jansen, batting at number 8 and number 9 were top-scorers with 33 and 45 respectively.

Thakur ended with figures of 3/29 while Gowtham picked 3/64. Shabhaz Nadeem picked 2/37 as all the other bowlers chipped in with important contributions.

After that it was the Gill show yet again as he dominated the bowlers with real ease. Opener Rituraj Gaikwad (30) and Gill put together a 48-run stand before Jansen got Gaikwad.

Gill looked fluent hitting nine boundaries and one six. Lungi Ngidi did strike for South Africa, removing Ricky Bhui for 26.

Ankit Bawne (6) gave company to Gill at stumps. Another impressive performance by Gill could see him in contention for a Test spot, especially as an opener with KL Rahul's form under the scanner.

