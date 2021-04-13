CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » Former Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is Dissatisfied with Babar Azam's Performance

Former Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is Dissatisfied with Babar Azam's Performance

Former Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is Dissatisfied with Babar Azam's Performance

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was discontented with Babar Azam’s performance, advised him to improve his strike rate.

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was discontented with Babar Azam’s performance in the second T20I against South Africa. He further advised the Pakistan captain to improve his strike-rate.

Babar Azam, captain of Pakistan cricket team, could not take his team past the winning line. Babar, who had been holding one end as wickets continued to fall, was bowled by pacer Sisanda Magala after scoring 50 runs off 50 balls at the Wanderers on Monday.

“Our batsmen need to think whether their style of batting and strike-rate is good enough for this format. If you give 50 balls to Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli or Aiden Markram, what will they do and what did Babar do?” asked Shoaib Akhtar.

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lizelle Lee Named ICC Players of the Month for March

He further added, “Babar is a great player but 50 runs off 50 balls, is not good enough. You can’t go into your shell if wickets are falling at the other end. Babar can compare his innings to Aiden Markram’s innings. Wickets were also falling when Markram was batting but he still continued to play his attacking cricket and scored 54 from 30. Babar is a star player so he needs to come forward and play attacking cricket.”

South Africa’s George Linde Shines as Hosts Beat Pakistan

South African all-rounder George Linde had picked up three wickets to beat Pakistan by six wickets.

He picked up 3 for 23 and restricted the visitors to 140 for 9 in 20 overs after Pakistan elected to bat. Babar had shared a 58-run partnership with Mohammad Hafeez, without which Pakistan might not have got this much.

South Africa smashed the required runs for the loss of only four wickets with six overs to spare. Aiden Markram made a breezy 30-ball 54 and skipper Heinrich Klassen’s unbeaten 36 helped the home team level the series 1-1 with two matches remaining.

After his stellar show with the ball, Linde chipped in with an unbeaten 20.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches