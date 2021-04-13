Former Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is Dissatisfied with Babar Azam's Performance

Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar was discontented with Babar Azam’s performance in the second T20I against South Africa. He further advised the Pakistan captain to improve his strike-rate.

Babar Azam, captain of Pakistan cricket team, could not take his team past the winning line. Babar, who had been holding one end as wickets continued to fall, was bowled by pacer Sisanda Magala after scoring 50 runs off 50 balls at the Wanderers on Monday.

“Our batsmen need to think whether their style of batting and strike-rate is good enough for this format. If you give 50 balls to Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli or Aiden Markram, what will they do and what did Babar do?” asked Shoaib Akhtar.

ALSO READ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lizelle Lee Named ICC Players of the Month for March

He further added, “Babar is a great player but 50 runs off 50 balls, is not good enough. You can’t go into your shell if wickets are falling at the other end. Babar can compare his innings to Aiden Markram’s innings. Wickets were also falling when Markram was batting but he still continued to play his attacking cricket and scored 54 from 30. Babar is a star player so he needs to come forward and play attacking cricket.”

South Africa’s George Linde Shines as Hosts Beat Pakistan

South African all-rounder George Linde had picked up three wickets to beat Pakistan by six wickets.

He picked up 3 for 23 and restricted the visitors to 140 for 9 in 20 overs after Pakistan elected to bat. Babar had shared a 58-run partnership with Mohammad Hafeez, without which Pakistan might not have got this much.

South Africa smashed the required runs for the loss of only four wickets with six overs to spare. Aiden Markram made a breezy 30-ball 54 and skipper Heinrich Klassen’s unbeaten 36 helped the home team level the series 1-1 with two matches remaining.

After his stellar show with the ball, Linde chipped in with an unbeaten 20.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here