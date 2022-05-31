'Give Him The Respect He Deserves, Virat Kohli is Greatest Player of All Time': Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar slammed Virat Kohli’s critics as he called him the greatest player of all time. The Indian batting maestro has been going through a lean patch as he slammed his last century in 2019 and his wait for his 71st international century has been a long one so far. While the former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper also had an underwhelming IPL season with 341 runs in 16 matches at an average of 22.73.

The 33-year-old has been under the scanner of critics for his low scores in recent times. However, Akhtar wants the critics to give some respect to Virat Kohli which he deserves.

“Before passing statements, people should understand that small kids look up to them. Say good things about Virat Kohli. Give him the respect he deserves. As a Pakistani, I am saying that he is the greatest player of all time. I want him to score 110 centuries in international cricket. I want him to play till the age of 45,” Akhtar told Sportskeeda.

The former Pakistan pacer has often heaped praise on Kohli in the past and he continued to back him despite a poor IPL season. Akhtar said that he wants Kohli to slam more than 100 international centuries as he feels the current tough situation is preparing him to achieve the massive milestone.

“This tough situation is preparing you for 110 centuries. People are writing you off, tweeting against you. If you tweet about Diwali, you are criticised. People tweet about your wife and kid. When you lose the World Cup, you are heavily criticised. Things cannot get any worse. Just go out there, and show everyone who Virat Kohli is,” he added.

The Rawalpindi Express further hailed batting great Sachin Tendulkar and said that the critics and some former cricketers should learn from him and put out mature statements on social media.

“Sachin Tendulkar is the greatest and humblest guy ever. I really adore him when it comes to his behavior and nature. He is always thoughtful about what he says and respects other cricketers. People should learn from Sachin Tendulkar. Despite being such a great cricketer, he doesn’t tweet or say anything that can hurt anyone. Similarly, other former cricketers should give mature statements,” he said.

