Give Them Four Years; They Will Get Dominant like the Men's Team: Brad Hogg on India Women

India women saved a the only Test match as they managed to avert a heavy defeat at Bristol against England women. For most parts of the Test, England were the dominant team, but it was the visitors who managed to get away with all the lacunae. Meanwhile Sneh Rana was the star of the match as she showed superb all-round skills. She took a four-for and then slammed an unbeaten 80 to help India draw the game. Now, former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has come out and appreciated the Eves. He said women will soon be playing like their men counterpart, but fans will have to give them a time-frame of at least four years to see it become a reality.

“I think India Women were fantastic. The way that they saved the Test match, they had the fight right till the end. They don’t have much experience in that regard as what England do. They are not too off the mark. I am really looking forward to them playing against Australia," Hogg said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.

"With the youth that is coming through right now, I would probably give them four years before they start to get dominant like the men's team. They might be the team to beat in four years' time and might knock Australia off the mantle in that regard," he added.

India Women vs England Women: Sneh Rana Smashes 80* as India Escape at Bristol Hogg further said that there the women’s teams should play five-day Test matches. “I think they should play five-day Test matches. I also feel there should be more than one game in a series, there should be a three-match Test series. Women’s cricket is improving and the only way in which you can improve more is by playing more Test cricket," Hogg added.

