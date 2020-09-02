Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 24, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 September, 2020

2ND INN

St Lucia Zouks

109/7 (20.0)

St Lucia Zouks
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

44/1 (6.3)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 66 runs in 81 balls at 4.88 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: A Couple of Practice Games And We Will be Match Ready, Says KKR Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar

KKR assistant coach exuded confidence and said their team is raring to go as IPL opener draws close.

IANS |September 2, 2020, 9:45 PM IST
KKR coach Abhishek Nayar has said their team will be ready if they get some practice games.

Kolkata Knight Riders' players are adapting quickly to the conditions here in the UAE ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting September 19, team assistant coach Abhishek Nayar said on Wednesday.

Also Read: IPL 2020--Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders Begin Training in Abu Dhabi

KKR players have switched to an evening open net session after three days of net-practice at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium training facility here.

"The thought process behind the open-net session was that a lot of our guys were coming back to action after four-five months where they haven't actually practised a lot of cricket," Nayar told KKR website www.kkr.in.

"For the first couple of days, we tried to get a lot of quantity, made sure they hit a lot of balls in the nets and spent a lot of time middling the ball," he said.

Also read: IPL 2020---Harry Gurney to Undergo Shoulder Surgery, Ruled Out of IPL and T20 Blast

"Most of the guys are looking good. This was just the fourth session today. But things are already looking good. Like you said, some of them are middling it well, and the consistency will only get better. But the great part of it is everyone is in a great frame of mind," Nayar said, when asked how the players shook off their rustiness after coming off a long break.

"In the last four-five months they didn't get to practise, but they trained really hard. So, everyone is looking really fit and they are moving really well, which kind of helps in the batting and you see the transition happen quite quickly. So, in four days, they have gone really fast in terms of how they progressed. I am pretty sure in another three-four days and a couple of practice games down the line they will all be match-ready."

On the evening conditions, he said twilight period is difficult to adjust to. "We have a lot of evening games coming up. So, we are keeping that in mind -- the fact that the games here will start at 6 o'clock, which is 7.30 pm IST. We will play in that twilight period which is quite difficult in cricket because there is shadow and you sight the ball differently," he explained.

"So, we are just trying to get used to both conditions -- afternoon and evening. There may be a few day games as well. We know the temperature here is pretty high and it goes up to 40-44 degrees. In the evening, there is a good breeze going around. It's an open ground and the ball moves a bit. So, we are just getting used to the conditions. Especially because everyone has been indoors for so long, spending time in different conditions at different times of the day is important," he stressed.

"It's [UAE] a different territory. A lot of guys have never played here. So, for them it's just to get acclimatised and feel what it's like playing in different times of the day, what the recovery pattern is, and have a better understanding."

Abhishek Nayariplipl 2020ipl live scoreKKRKKR coach Abhishek Nayarkolkata knight riders

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 5083 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more