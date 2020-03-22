Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Given a Chance, Would Love to Play for Chennai in Women's IPL: Poonam Yadav

Last year, it was played among three teams. The idea of having the women player clash on the sidelines of the IPL was introduced in 2018 and a one-off match was played in Mumbai.

IANS |March 22, 2020, 4:54 PM IST
Given a Chance, Would Love to Play for Chennai in Women's IPL: Poonam Yadav

India's Women's T20 World Cup star, leg-spinner Poonam Yadav wants to play for Chennai Super Kings if given a chance in the women's Indian Premier League.

"Given a chance, would love to roll my arm over for @ChennaiIPL," Poonam said in a tweet replying to a question where she was asked which team she would want to turn up for in the IPL.

"Lionesses are the real hunters! Vaa vaa Manjal malarey!" Chennai Super Kings replied to Poonam from their official Twitter handle.

India lost to Australia in the final of the T20 World Cup but Poonam was a revelation in the tournament. Starting her campaign with a four-wicket haul against Australia, the 28-year-old scalped 10 wickets in the competition, finishing as the second highest wicket taker behind Megan Schutt.

Jaipur was supposed to host the upcoming 2020 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge where a total of seven matches was to be played during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoff week at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium involving four teams.

Last year, it was played among three teams. The idea of having the women player clash on the sidelines of the IPL was introduced in 2018 and a one-off match was played in Mumbai.

In the inaugural edition, Supernovas won the match by three wickets in a last over thriller against the Trailblazers at the Wankhede Stadium.

In 2019, it was a three-team tournament instead of a one-off match, featuring a new team called IPL Velocity along with IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas. The IPL Supernovas defeated IPL Velocity by 4 wickets in second edition and retained the title.

chennai super kingsiplpoonam yadav

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more